SNY Stock Falls After Board Suddenly Makes Leadership Change

Shares of Sanofi SNY were down 4.5% on Feb. 12, after the company announced that it has chosen not to renew the mandate of its current chief executive officer (CEO), Paul Hudson. The board has appointed Belén Garijo as the new CEO, effective April 29, 2026. She will be the first woman to lead the French drugmaker.

Paul Hudson’s last day at the helm of Sanofi will be Feb. 17, 2026. Olivier Charmeil, the company’s current executive vice president, General Medicines, will serve as the interim CEO before Garijo takes over.

Garijo joined Merck KGaA in 2011 and took over as CEO in 2021, becoming the first woman to lead a German company. A Spanish national, she previously worked in a hospital before moving into pharma, holding roles at Abbott Laboratories and later at Sanofi, where she served on the executive committee.

Per some market reports, Sanofi’s sudden move to appoint Belén Garijo as its new CEO did not sit well with investors, as she lacks a proven track record to run big companies.

Why the Sudden CEO Change & What it Means for SNY

Sanofi is one of the largest and most renowned vaccine makers in the world. The company also holds a blockbuster immunology drug, Dupixent, which has been its growth engine over the years. SNY expects Dupixent to achieve around €22 billion in sales in 2030.

However, it can be inferred that under Paul Hudson, the company might have been lagging in its research and development (R&D) efforts and pipeline innovation, which in a way marked an abrupt end to his tenure as the CEO of Sanofi.

Coupled with the competition in the vaccines segment, the company also faced some major pipeline setbacks in recent times, which have clouded long-term growth visibility. The company also lagged in mergers and acquisitions compared to its peers, which could have added marketed drugs to its commercial portfolio and helped diversify. These challenges may have prompted the board to opt for a leadership reset.

Though markets remain skeptical, upon her appointment, Garijo’s priority will be to improve productivity, governance and innovation in R&D for Sanofi. It remains to be seen whether this transition leads to a turnaround or prolongs uncertainty, especially in R&D efforts, which will likely shape the company’s long-term growth prospects.

