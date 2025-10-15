Markets
Snuggle Expands Investment In Kornit Digital Printing Systems

October 15, 2025 — 09:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), a print-on-demand company, announced Wednesday that UK-based Snuggle has increased its investment in the Kornit Atlas MAX PLUS direct-to-garment platform.

Using the Atlas MAX PLUS, Atlas MAX POLY, and Kornit Titan Smart Textile Dryer, Snuggle can produce over 24,000 pieces daily. The Peterborough-based company provides a range of print-on-demand services to online retailers and decorators and has expanded its production space more than threefold since 2017.

"A key element of our business growth is directly tied to the power of Kornit technology which is why we have invested so heavily in their advanced direct-to-garment systems over the years. Our partnership with Kornit is strategic to our continued planned growth and success," said Akil Thathia, Director and Founder at Snuggle.

Kornit stock was more than 2% up in pre-market trading. It had closed at $14.27, up 1.35% on Tuesday.

