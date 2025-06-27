Snowflake Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SNOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 58 extraordinary options activities for Snowflake. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $1,083,969, and 33 are calls, amounting to $1,908,763.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $300.0 for Snowflake, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 1026.41 with a total volume of 8,689.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $65.55 $65.55 $65.55 $170.00 $195.9K 32 30 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.7 $250.00 $143.5K 5.2K 289 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.25 $5.65 $5.75 $290.00 $132.2K 684 231 SNOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $2.85 $2.69 $2.8 $225.00 $111.7K 2.7K 710 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.45 $12.4 $12.45 $190.00 $88.3K 1.1K 72

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snowflake, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Snowflake's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 2,205,891, with SNOW's price up by 0.14%, positioned at $222.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Snowflake

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $241.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $210. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $245. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Snowflake, targeting a price of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $262.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for SNOW

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Assumes Overweight Jun 2025 CICC Initiates Coverage On Outperform Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

