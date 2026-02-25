Snowflake Q4 Revenue Jumps, But Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) on Wednesday reported strong revenue growth in its fiscal fourth quarter, while narrowing its net loss compared with a year earlier.

For the three months ended January 31, 2026, revenue rose to $1.28 billion from $986.8 million in the prior-year period. Net loss attributable to Snowflake totaled $309.6 million, compared with $327.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Loss per share improved to $0.90 from $0.99 a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, revenue climbed to $4.68 billion from $3.63 billion in fiscal 2025. Loss per share was $3.95, compared with $3.86 in fiscal 2025.

SNOW is currently trading after market at $165.44, down $3.77 or 2.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

