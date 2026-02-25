Markets
SNOW

Snowflake Q4 Revenue Jumps, But Loss Narrows

February 25, 2026 — 05:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) on Wednesday reported strong revenue growth in its fiscal fourth quarter, while narrowing its net loss compared with a year earlier.

For the three months ended January 31, 2026, revenue rose to $1.28 billion from $986.8 million in the prior-year period. Net loss attributable to Snowflake totaled $309.6 million, compared with $327.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Loss per share improved to $0.90 from $0.99 a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, revenue climbed to $4.68 billion from $3.63 billion in fiscal 2025. Loss per share was $3.95, compared with $3.86 in fiscal 2025.

SNOW is currently trading after market at $165.44, down $3.77 or 2.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.