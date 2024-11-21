Snowflake price target raised to $185 from $160 at BofA

BofA analyst Brad Sills raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $185 from $160 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While stating that better Q3 results suggest that headwinds that impacted product revenue and consumption are subsiding and noting that product revenue of $900M “well exceeded” the firm’s estimate of $852M, the firm reiterates its Neutral rating pending signs of sustained stabilization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.