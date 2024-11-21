News & Insights

Snowflake price target raised to $185 from $160 at BofA

November 21, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

BofA analyst Brad Sills raised the firm’s price target on Snowflake (SNOW) to $185 from $160 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. While stating that better Q3 results suggest that headwinds that impacted product revenue and consumption are subsiding and noting that product revenue of $900M “well exceeded” the firm’s estimate of $852M, the firm reiterates its Neutral rating pending signs of sustained stabilization.

Stocks mentioned

SNOW

