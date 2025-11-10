Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $268.84, moving +2.27% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.81%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.27%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.54% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of Snowflake Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Snowflake Inc. to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 25.39% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.17 per share and a revenue of $4.6 billion, indicating changes of +40.96% and +34.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Snowflake Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Snowflake Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Snowflake Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 223.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 29.82.

We can additionally observe that SNOW currently boasts a PEG ratio of 7.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SNOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.