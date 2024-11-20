News & Insights

Snowflake, Anthropic partner to bring Claude models to AI data cloud

November 20, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Snowflake (SNOW) and Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, today announced a strategic multi-year partnership that will enable global enterprises to develop and scale easy, efficient, and trusted AI products, apps, and workflows powered by the latest state-of-the-art models. Anthropic’s newest Claude 3.5 models will be available for users to securely leverage within Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake’s fully managed AI service that provides a suite of generative AI features, on Amazon Web Services (AMZN). In addition, Snowflake’s agentic AI products, including Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Analyst, will leverage Claude as one of the key large language models powering these experiences. “Our partnership with Anthropic represents a massive leap forward in expanding on our promise to provide thousands of global customers with easy, efficient, and trusted AI for a holistic set of enterprise use cases,” said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. “By bringing Anthropic’s industry-leading models to customers’ enterprise data where it already lives, within the security and governance boundaries of the AI Data Cloud, we will unleash new ways for businesses to harness this data for agentic use cases, coding assistants, document chatbots, unstructured data analytics, and more.”

