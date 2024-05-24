Snow Lake Resources Faces Nasdaq Compliance Challenge

Snow Lake Resources (LITM) has released an update.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a Canadian clean energy development company, has been notified by Nasdaq of a minimum bid price deficiency as its share price fell below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The company now has 180 days until November 20, 2024, to regain compliance by having its share price meet or exceed $1 for at least ten consecutive business days. This notification does not immediately affect the trading of Snow Lake’s shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the company’s business operations remain unaffected.

