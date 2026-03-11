SNN Launches ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Dressing for Wound Management

Smith + Nephew SNN recently launched ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing, a next-generation solution designed to support both wound management and pressure injury prevention.

For investors, the launch strengthens SNN’s Advanced Wound Management portfolio, a key growth area for the company. With chronic wounds and pressure injuries remaining a significant burden on healthcare systems globally, innovative solutions like ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE could drive broader clinical adoption, reinforce the company’s competitive positioning and support long-term revenue growth in the wound care market.

Likely Trend of SNN Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares lost 2.9% in yesterday’s trading session. In the last six-month period, shares have lost 14.2% compared with the industry’s 18% decline. The S&P 500 has risen 4.1% over the same period.

In the long term, the launch of ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE is likely to strengthen SNN’s position in the advanced wound care market, where demand continues to grow due to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds and pressure injuries. With its enhanced absorption, infection protection and longer wear times, the product may see wider adoption among hospitals and clinicians seeking efficient wound management solutions. This could help SNN expand its presence in the wound care segment, support recurring product demand and contribute to steady revenue growth over time.

SNN currently has a market capitalization of $ 14.48 billion.



More on the Launch

ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing has been developed as a next-generation wound care solution designed to support both wound management and pressure injury prevention. The dressing features a unique five-layer construction, incorporating proprietary technologies that help manage wound exudate while protecting vulnerable skin.

According to the company, the design enables the dressing to lock in significantly more exudate than conventional foam dressings while keeping more than 99% of bacteria away from the wound bed. This helps minimize leakage and supports longer wear times, reducing the need for frequent dressing changes and enabling more uninterrupted healing. The product was developed in collaboration with healthcare professionals and patients worldwide to address real clinical needs in wound care.

A key feature of the dressing is its unbonded multilayer sliding structure, which helps dissipate mechanical forces before they reach the skin and underlying tissues. This structure can absorb up to 93% of mechanical energy, helping reduce the risk of pressure injuries by more than 65%, according to supporting studies. By combining improved exudate management with biomechanical protection, the dressing aims to enhance patient comfort while improving clinical outcomes. ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE is being introduced in multiple shapes and sizes to address a wide range of wound care needs.

The product is initially launching in the United States, with broader availability across Europe and other international markets expected in 2026, expanding its potential reach across global healthcare systems.Top of Form

Favorable Industry Prospect for SNN

Per a report by Grand View Research, The global wound care market size was estimated at $24.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $33.62 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2026 to 2033.

The demand for wound care products is rising owing to the growing number of surgical cases and the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe.

A Recent Development by SNN

In January, SNN strengthened its Sports Medicine portfolio with the acquisition of Integrity Orthopaedics, a US-based developer of the Tendon Seam rotator cuff repair system. The deal adds a differentiated, next-generation repair technology aimed at reducing re-tear rates in a large and growing shoulder repair market, while reinforcing SNN’s strategy of investing in high-impact innovation.Bottom of Form

SNN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SNN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 14% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

