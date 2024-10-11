SNN Boosts Knee Revision Surgery With Its LEGION Hinged Knee System

Smith & Nephew SNATS SNN recently launched its LEGION Hinged Knee System, which incorporates its proprietary OXINIUM Technology. The launch marks a significant advancement in the field of knee revisions, with the new system designed to improve the outcomes for patients requiring complex knee surgeries.

The LEGION Hinged Knee System leverages the benefits of OXINIUM (oxidized zirconium), a material known for its superior wear resistance and biocompatibility, offering enhanced longevity for implants. This breakthrough technology addresses a critical need in knee revision surgeries, where patients often face higher risks of implant wear and complications.

More on SNN’s LEGION Hinged Knee System

The LEGION Hinged Knee System is tailored for patients requiring extensive knee reconstruction, which offers greater stability and flexibility compared to traditional knee implants. The system is especially suited for cases with severe bone loss or ligament instability. OXINIUM Technology provides a lower inflammatory response, increased durability, and significantly reduces the wear rate compared to traditional cobalt chrome materials.



OXINIUM material is not only highly resistant to wear but also more biocompatible, which is likely to lower the risk of allergic reactions or complications associated with metal ions. By incorporating this advanced material, Smith & Nephew aims to enhance patient outcomes by providing a more reliable and longer-lasting solution for those undergoing knee revision surgeries.

Other Developments in the Orthopedics Space

Several key players in the global orthopedic market continue to expand their portfolios with cutting-edge solutions. These developments underscore the competition in the sector, where new technologies and materials are constantly enhancing surgical outcomes.



Zimmer Biomet ZBH recently announced the acquisition of OrthoGrid Systems, expanding its hip portfolio with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven surgical guidance systems. OrthoGrid’s fluoroscopy-based technology aims to improve intraoperative efficiency and surgical precision, positioning Zimmer Biomet at the forefront of orthopedic innovation.

Additionally, Zimmer Biomet’s smart knee implant, Persona IQ, is set for further development and expansion which signals a strong commitment to innovation in joint replacement technologies. Beyond these innovations, Zimmer Biomet is actively involved in the use of robotic-assisted surgery through its ROSA Knee System, which improves the accuracy of implant placement, enhancing patient outcomes.

Stryker Corporation SYK made several acquisitions recently to solidify its presence in the orthopedic market. Stryker acquired Vertos Medical Inc., a company specializing in minimally invasive pain management solutions for lumbar spinal stenosis, strengthening its offerings in interventional spine care.

Additionally, Stryker completed its acquisition of Artelon Inc., which specializes in soft tissue fixation solutions for foot and ankle surgeries, further expanding its sports medicine and foot & ankle portfolio.

Beyond these acquisitions, Stryker continues to advance its MAKO robotic-arm assisted surgery platform, a technology widely adopted for knee and hip replacements. This system helps surgeons deliver more personalized and precise procedures, reducing variability in surgical outcomes and leading to faster patient recovery. Stryker’s strategy of combining robotics, AI, and minimally invasive techniques has allowed it to capture a significant market share in the orthopedic space.

Medtronic MDT, another major player, recently enhanced its spine surgery portfolio with innovations in imaging and robotics. In partnership with Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic is likely to integrate the Multitom Rax imaging system into its AiBLE ecosystem for spine surgery. This collaboration enhances clinical outcomes by combining advanced imaging and AI technologies, positioning Medtronic at the forefront of enabling technologies for spinal surgeries.

Medtronic is also advancing its Mazor X Stealth Edition robotic system, which integrates surgical planning with real-time navigation, improving the accuracy of spinal procedures. This system represents Medtronic’s broader push into robotics and AI, combining its expertise in medical devices with digital health technologies.



