SNEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.22, changing hands as low as $82.88 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNEX's low point in its 52 week range is $60.76 per share, with $103 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.61.

