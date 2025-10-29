SNDL (SNDL) Price Target Increased by 37.80% to 5.71

The average one-year price target for SNDL (NasdaqCM:SNDL) has been revised to $5.71 / share. This is an increase of 37.80% from the prior estimate of $4.15 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.66% from the latest reported closing price of $2.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in SNDL. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDL is 0.13%, an increase of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.01% to 50,690K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDL is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cannell Capital holds 8,952K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,994K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 7,273K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,094K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 35.00% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Alternative Harvest ETF holds 7,072K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,868K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 4,854K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,414K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing an increase of 78.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDL by 264.31% over the last quarter.

