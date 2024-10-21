SNDL Finalizes Acquisition of Nova Cannabis

SNDL (SNDL) has released an update.

SNDL Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of the remaining shares of Nova Cannabis Inc., enhancing its cannabis retail operations and reducing public company costs. The acquisition offers Nova shareholders a premium on their shares, and Nova’s shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. SNDL is strategically positioned for growth in the Canadian cannabis market, supported by a strong financial foundation.

