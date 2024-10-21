News & Insights

Stocks

SNDL Finalizes Acquisition of Nova Cannabis

October 21, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SNDL (SNDL) has released an update.

SNDL Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of the remaining shares of Nova Cannabis Inc., enhancing its cannabis retail operations and reducing public company costs. The acquisition offers Nova shareholders a premium on their shares, and Nova’s shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange. SNDL is strategically positioned for growth in the Canadian cannabis market, supported by a strong financial foundation.

For further insights into SNDL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNDL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.