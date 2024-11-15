SNDL announces renewal of share repurchase program

SNDL (SNDL) announced that its board of directors has approved the renewal of its share repurchase program upon the expiry of its current share repurchase program on November 20. The share repurchase program authorizes the company to repurchase up to C$100M of its outstanding common shares from time to time at prevailing market prices, enabling SNDL to opportunistically return value to shareholders.

