SNDK vs. ADI: Which Semiconductor Stock Has an Edge in Data Centers?

Sandisk SNDK and Analog Devices ADI operate within the semiconductor ecosystem, both positioned to benefit from the rapid buildout of data-centric infrastructure. As AI workloads scale, data centers are being re-architected around higher storage capacity alongside more efficient power and signal management, placing both companies in critical roles within the same value chain.



Sandisk focuses on NAND-based storage solutions, particularly enterprise solid state drives that serve as the memory backbone of AI workloads, while Analog Devices enables the precision power delivery, signal processing and optical connectivity that keep these same systems running efficiently. As hyperscale and enterprise data centers evolve to meet the demands of large-scale AI deployment, both storage intensity and power complexity are scaling simultaneously. Let us delve deep to determine which stock offers a greater upside.

The Case for SNDK

Sandisk occupies a central position in the AI data center stack, supplying NAND-based storage solutions that underpin data-intensive computing environments. Its portfolio spanning enterprise solid state drives, high-performance TLC products and next-generation QLC architectures enables the storage and movement of massive datasets required for AI training and inference. As hyperscalers expand infrastructure to support complex workloads, NAND has transitioned from a supporting component to a foundational layer within data center architecture.



The enterprise SSD business is emerging as the primary catalyst. PCIe Gen5 TLC drives are qualifying across successive hyperscale customers, with each win deepening Sandisk's footprint within the same expanding infrastructure buildout. The BiCS8 QLC Stargate product remains in qualification at two major hyperscalers and has not yet begun shipping for revenue, meaning the data center portfolio carries a meaningful pipeline of incremental contribution yet to be monetized.



The business model is being reshaped as multiyear supply frameworks with committed volumes are prioritized over quarterly transactional pricing, improving revenue visibility and supporting pricing stability. With demand continuing to outpace supply, this discipline supports structurally higher margins and works against the boom-and-bust cycles that have historically defined NAND industry dynamics.



Fiscal second-quarter revenues of $3.03 billion grew 61% year over year, with data center revenue expanding 76% over the same period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate pegs SNDK's fiscal 2026 revenues at $4 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 136.14%, while fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $31.37, up 15.33% over the past 30 days. This growth trajectory points to structural repositioning rather than a cyclical upturn.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

The Case for ADI

Analog Devices occupies a critical position within the AI data center stack, supplying analog and mixed signal semiconductors that enable precision power delivery and high-speed optical connectivity. Its portfolio spanning power management ICs, multiphase controllers and optical control technologies forms the underlying layer that ensures compute systems operate efficiently under rising performance demands. As AI workloads scale, power density and signal complexity have increased sharply, elevating ADI's system-level capabilities within modern data center architectures.



The data center business is emerging as a key catalyst. Demand for power delivery and power control solutions is accelerating as efficient energy movement and precise voltage regulation become critical constraints in AI infrastructure. ADI's solutions span rack-level power systems down to chip-level conversion, enabling higher compute density and improved performance per watt. Its optical connectivity portfolio is benefiting from the industry transition toward optical circuit switch architectures, where precision monitoring and control are essential to maintaining performance at scale.



The business is anchored in deep system-level integration and long product life cycles, embedding ADI across customer platforms with high switching costs. Diversified exposure across industrial, communications and automotive markets provides resilience while the data center segment scales within this broader portfolio.



Fiscal first-quarter revenues of $3.16 billion grew 30% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate pegs ADI's fiscal 2026 revenues at $3.51 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 32.99%, while fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $11.22, up 6.05% over the past 30 days and suggesting year-over-year growth of 44%. ADI's presence across multiple layers of the same AI infrastructure buildout suggests the growth runway remains meaningful.

Analog Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Analog Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Analog Devices, Inc. Quote

Price Performance and Valuation of SNDK and ADI

Over the trailing three months, SNDK shares have surged 180.9% against ADI's 12.5% return. Sandisk's outperformance reflects a business where a pure-play NAND portfolio, an unmonetized product pipeline and a structural commercial shift are converging at a moment of peak demand. ADI's measured gain reflects steady data center scaling within a diversified model, rewarded for consistency rather than acceleration.

SNDK vs. ADI Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SNDK trades at a price-to-sales ratio of 4.65x compared to ADI's 10.7x. Sandisk's discount is notable given a business where structural NAND demand, an unmonetized product pipeline and improving commercial frameworks are converging simultaneously. Despite moderate share price gains over the past three months, ADI continues to trade at a premium, reflecting a more mature and diversified business profile.

SNDK vs. ADI Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Sandisk's pure-play NAND positioning, unmonetized product pipeline and transition toward multiyear supply frameworks place it at the center of the AI data center buildout, with the most significant growth catalysts still ahead. Analog Devices' precision power delivery, optical connectivity portfolio and system-level integration make it a steady and credible participant within the same theme.



SNDK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), holds an edge over ADI, which is carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.