SNDK Rides on Strong NAND Demand: How AI Push is Lifting Prospect

Sandisk SNDK is benefiting from a shift in NAND flash demand tied to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure buildouts. The result is a more constructive supply-demand balance and a better pricing backdrop that is showing up in margins and cash generation. With pricing firming across end markets and a richer mix skewing toward data center solid-state drives, Sandisk is positioning for structurally higher profitability.

Strong NAND Demand on AI-Push Boosts SNDK’s Prospects

AI-driven storage needs are lifting the NAND value chain and pushing demand well above supply beyond calendar 2026, extending past typical planning horizons. That matters because it supports a tighter market that can hold pricing and reward suppliers with a durable profitability profile.



Sandisk is pointing to a demand environment that outstrips supply beyond the company’s planning horizon, reinforcing the view that NAND economics are resetting in its favor. Portfolio optimization across consumer and edge end markets adds resilience alongside the data center cycle.

Sandisk’s Mix Shift Toward Higher-Margin eSSDs

A central driver is mix. Enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) revenues jumped 64% sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Sandisk expects another substantial step-up in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with further acceleration in the second half.



Data center penetration is still in the early innings. Enterprise SSD bits were in the high-teens percentage of total bits in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, leaving room for mix to keep moving higher as qualifications expand and shipments ramp. That shift matters because higher data center mix can lift both revenue quality and margins as the portfolio moves to higher-value configurations.

SNDK Pricing Strength Across Datacenter, Edge, Consumer

The pricing message is broad-based. Average selling price per gigabyte increased in the mid-30% range in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, helping offset a market reality where supply can be constrained near term. At the same time, bit shipments increased at low single digits sequentially, highlighting that recent upside has been driven more by pricing and mix than by volume.



Looking ahead, Sandisk expects the market to be more undersupplied in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, with bits down mid-single digits sequentially due to lower-than-historical seasonality. In that setup, allocation discipline and portfolio steering become key tools for sustaining profitability. Sandisk expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings between $12 per share and $14 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $9.43 per share, up 21% over the past 30 days.

