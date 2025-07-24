$SNCR stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SNCR stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,648,919 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SNCR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SNCR stock page):
$SNCR Insider Trading Activity
$SNCR insiders have traded $SNCR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY GEORGE MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,574 shares for an estimated $429,148.
- PATRICK JOSEPH DORAN (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,535 shares for an estimated $62,616.
- CHRISTINA GABRYS (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,938 shares for an estimated $39,029.
- LAURIE HARRIS sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $33,624
- LOU FERRARO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,861 shares for an estimated $31,867.
$SNCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $SNCR stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 164,643 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,792,962
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 109,272 shares (+136.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,189,972
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 89,742 shares (+569.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $977,290
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 83,970 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $914,433
- BOUVEL INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 72,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $496,460
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 65,042 shares (-12.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $708,307
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 60,944 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $663,680
