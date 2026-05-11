Snatch This Deal Even Lower Than Director Cates Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 6, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.'s Director, G. Staley Cates, invested $458,745.00 into 1,500 shares of AMG, for a cost per share of $305.83. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (Symbol: AMG) and achieve a cost basis 4.9% cheaper than Cates, with shares changing hands as low as $290.90 per share. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMG's low point in its 52 week range is $172.54 per share, with $334.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $298.39. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which AMG insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/06/2026 G. Staley Cates Director 1,500 $305.83 $458,745.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $0.04/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/11/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMG, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 0.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AMG makes up 3.50% of the Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (Symbol: GABF) which is trading lower by about 0.1% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AMG).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Historical Stock Price

 YMLP Options Chain

 Cheap Services Stocks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.