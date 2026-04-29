Snatch This Deal Even Lower Than CEO Peduzzi Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on April 24, CNB Financial Corp.'s CEO, Michael D. Peduzzi, invested $30,350.00 into 1,000 shares of CCNE, for a cost per share of $30.35. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Peduzzi, with shares changing hands as low as $30.23 per share. CNB Financial Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCNE's low point in its 52 week range is $21.19 per share, with $31.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.47. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CCNE insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/05/2025 Michael D. Peduzzi President & CEO 1,100 $24.63 $27,093.00 01/30/2026 Michael D. Peduzzi President & CEO 900 $27.30 $24,570.00 04/24/2026 Michael D. Peduzzi President & CEO 1,000 $30.35 $30,350.00

The current annualized dividend paid by CNB Financial Corp. is $0.76/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/27/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CCNE, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CCNE makes up 1.15% of the First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDM) which is trading lower by about 2.1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding CCNE).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 George Soros Stock Picks

 GLAD Historical Stock Prices

 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.