Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Jordan Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 12, Investar Holding Corp's Director, Robert Chris Jordan, invested $41,617.50 into 1,550 shares of ISTR, for a cost per share of $26.85. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Investar Holding Corp (Symbol: ISTR) and achieve a cost basis even cheaper than Jordan, with shares changing hands as low as $26.75 per share. Investar Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISTR's low point in its 52 week range is $15.39 per share, with $30.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.65. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which ISTR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2026 Robert Chris Jordan Director 1,550 $26.85 $41,617.50

The current annualized dividend paid by Investar Holding Corp is $0.44/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/31/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ISTR, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Entertainment Dividend Stocks

 Institutional Holders of LBND

 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.