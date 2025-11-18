Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Chrystal Did

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 13, Gen Digital Inc's Director, John C. Chrystal, invested $135,693.00 into 5,000 shares of GEN, for a cost per share of $27.14. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and achieve a cost basis 3.8% cheaper than Chrystal, with shares changing hands as low as $26.11 per share. It should be noted that Chrystal has collected $0.12/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 3.3% on their purchase from a total return basis. Gen Digital Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEN's low point in its 52 week range is $22.74 per share, with $32.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.04. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which GEN insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/13/2025 John C. Chrystal Director 5,000 $27.14 $135,693.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Gen Digital Inc is $0.5/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/17/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for GEN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

