Markets
FMC

Snatch This Bargain Even Cheaper Than Director Barry Did

May 12, 2026 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 4, FMC Corp.'s Director, Michael F. Barry, invested $249,938.40 into 18,072 shares of FMC, for a cost per share of $13.83. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and achieve a cost basis 7.4% cheaper than Barry, with shares changing hands as low as $12.80 per share. It should be noted that Barry has collected $0.08/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 6.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. FMC Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

FMC Corp. Chart

Looking at the chart above, FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.17 per share, with $44.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which FMC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/13/2025 John Mitchell Raines Director 7,000 $13.77 $96,390.00
03/04/2026 Michael F. Barry Director 18,072 $13.83 $249,938.40

The current annualized dividend paid by FMC Corp. is $0.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/30/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FMC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.4% annualized yield is likely to continue.

FMC+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FMC makes up 3.75% of the Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (Symbol: KROP) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding FMC).

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Advertising Dividend Stocks
 Institutional Holders of OPAL
 Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Advertising Dividend Stocks-> Institutional Holders of OPAL-> Hedge Fund Activity Among Individual Components-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FMC
KROP

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