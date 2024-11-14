Snapchat adds location sharing features to Family Center

Snap (SNAP) announced new new location sharing features coming to Family Center, Snapchat’s in-app hub where it offers parental tools and resources. “Snapchat is already home to one of the most popular maps on mobile,” the company said. “More than 350M people use our Snap Map every month to share their location with their friends and family to help stay safe while out and about, to find great places to visit nearby, and to learn about the world through Snaps from around the globe. Soon, new Snap Map location sharing features in Family Center will make it easier than ever for families to stay connected while out and about.”

