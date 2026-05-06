Snap (SNAP) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Snap (SNAP) reported $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Daily Active Users (DAU) - Total Global : 483 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 475.84 million.

: 483 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 475.84 million. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Total Global : $3.17 versus $3.20 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: $3.17 versus $3.20 estimated by eight analysts on average. Daily Active Users (DAU) - North America : 92 million compared to the 93.39 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 92 million compared to the 93.39 million average estimate based on six analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Europe : 97 million compared to the 97.19 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 97 million compared to the 97.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. Daily Active Users (DAU) - Rest of World : 294 million compared to the 284.86 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: 294 million compared to the 284.86 million average estimate based on six analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Europe : $3.34 versus $2.74 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $3.34 versus $2.74 estimated by six analysts on average. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - Rest of World : $1.20 compared to the $1.27 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.20 compared to the $1.27 average estimate based on six analysts. Average revenue per user (ARPU) - North America : $9.23 versus $9.55 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $9.23 versus $9.55 estimated by five analysts on average. Employees (full-time; excludes part-time, contractors, and temporary personnel) : 5.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.33 billion.

: 5.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.33 billion. Geographic Revenue- Europe : $323.85 million versus $265.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.6% change.

: $323.85 million versus $265.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.6% change. Geographic Revenue- Rest of World : $353.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $364.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.

: $353.69 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $364.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%. Geographic Revenue- North America: $851.25 million compared to the $894.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.4% year over year.

Here is how Snap performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Snap here>>>

Shares of Snap have returned +27.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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