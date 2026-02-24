Snap (SNAP) Price Target Decreased by 18.61% to 8.15

The average one-year price target for Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has been revised to $8.15 / share. This is a decrease of 18.61% from the prior estimate of $10.02 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.35% from the latest reported closing price of $4.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is an decrease of 94 owner(s) or 11.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAP is 0.09%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.84% to 782,612K shares. The put/call ratio of SNAP is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 88,452K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,272K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 5.61% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 74,448K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,767K shares , representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 37,871K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,238K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,333K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAP by 11.23% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth Fund Class 1 holds 27,200K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

