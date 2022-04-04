Snap (SNAP) Offers YouTube Video Sharing Through Sticker

Snap SNAP announced a new feature that enables its users to share YouTube video links through the Snapchat Camera platform. This integration makes chatting easier for the users as they can now visually share clips and videos while having a chat with their friends on Snapchat.

Snapchat users can share YouTube links through Snapchat stories or one-on-one Snaps. The new feature can be accessed even when the Snapchat Camera and full suite of Snapchat Creative Tools are in use.

Snapchat users will be able to directly access the video within the YouTube app or any other mobile browser with just a tap on the YouTube stickers available in the Snapchat app.

Snap has been benefiting from improving user engagement, particularly in the 13-34-year-old demography, which is expanding its advertiser base. The company, like other tech companies, has gradually transitioned from being just a social media platform by introducing augmented reality ("AR"). Snap’s AR technology is explicitly targeted at global content creators to help revolutionize the way digital content is created and explored. It is available across Snapchat, Snap Camera and Snap’s latest development, Snap Spectacles.

The company’s Snap Spectacles allow creators to bring augmented reality into real life. However, the product is not for sale, and Snap is collaborating with creators to create unique content utilizing Snap Spectacles at present.

Recently, the company acquired a neurotech company, NextMind, a Paris-based startup that develops non-invasive brain-computer interface technology using electronic devices. This is likely to help Snap realize its long-term augmented reality ("AR") goals within Snap Lab; a hardware team focused on building devices to develop the company’s augmented reality platform.

Currently, there are 2.5 million lenses available across Snap’s various platforms, 250 thousand lens creators and a whopping 3.5 trillion views of content created by the creator community. The company’s unique offering has helped the brand become the most preferred social networking medium despite competition from Meta Platforms’ Instagram.

