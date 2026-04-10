Snap, Qualcomm Enter Agreement To Power Future Generations Of Specs With Snapdragon SoC

(RTTNews) - Specs Inc., a Snap (SNAP) subsidiary, and Qualcomm Technologies announced a multi-year strategic agreement to power future generations of Specs with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon system-on-a-chip. This is the first flagship engagement for Specs Inc., which is launching Specs, advanced eyewear that seamlessly integrates digital experiences into the physical world.

Specs are powered by Snapdragon XR platforms. Through long-term strategic roadmap alignment and technical collaboration, the companies will work together to bring capabilities to the Specs platform, including on-device AI, cutting-edge graphics, and advanced multiuser digital experiences.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Snap shares are up 0.71 percent to $4.99.

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