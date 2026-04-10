Markets
QCOM

Snap, Qualcomm Enter Agreement To Power Future Generations Of Specs With Snapdragon SoC

April 10, 2026 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Specs Inc., a Snap (SNAP) subsidiary, and Qualcomm Technologies announced a multi-year strategic agreement to power future generations of Specs with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon system-on-a-chip. This is the first flagship engagement for Specs Inc., which is launching Specs, advanced eyewear that seamlessly integrates digital experiences into the physical world.

Specs are powered by Snapdragon XR platforms. Through long-term strategic roadmap alignment and technical collaboration, the companies will work together to bring capabilities to the Specs platform, including on-device AI, cutting-edge graphics, and advanced multiuser digital experiences.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Snap shares are up 0.71 percent to $4.99.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
SNAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.