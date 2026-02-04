Snap Q4 Profit Surges, Revenue Up 10%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025.

The company reported net income of $45.2 million or $0.03 per share, a remarkable increase from $9.1 million or $0.01 per share in the same quarter of 2024.

SNAP reported a revenue of $1.716 billion in the fourth quarter, an increase from $1.557 billion in the same three-month period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $358 million, reflecting margin expansion driven by strategic shifts in the company's advertising and platform priorities. Operating cash flow was $270 million, and free cash flow was $206 million.

Snap's board has authorized a new $500 million stock repurchase program, signaling confidence in the company's long-term value while it continues to invest in AI and augmented reality offerings through initiatives like Snapchat+ and the upcoming Specs hardware unit.

SNAP closed Wednesday at $5.91, down 3.11%, and traded after hours at $6.21, up 5.08% on the NYSE.

