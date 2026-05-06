Snap Loss Narrows In Q1

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Snap Inc. (SNAP) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $88.95 million, or $0.05 a share, compared to $139.6 million, or $0.08 a share, in the prior year quarter.

Operating loss narrowed to $74.4 million from $193.8 million in the earlier year.

Revenue rose 12 percent, to $1.528 billion from last year's $1.363 billion.

In the after-hours, SNAP is trading at $5.90, down 3.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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