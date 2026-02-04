Snap Inc. Reveals Climb In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $45.209 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $9.101 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.716 billion from $1.557 billion last year.

Snap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

