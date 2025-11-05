Snap Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$103.54 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$153.25 million, or -$0.09 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.506 billion from $1.372 billion last year.

Snap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$103.54 Mln. vs. -$153.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.506 Bln vs. $1.372 Bln last year.

