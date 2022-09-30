SNAP Benefits Not Enough? This Program Can Be a Lifesaver for Seniors

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits help millions of low-income Americans buy groceries each year. But it may not provide all the assistance your household needs.

Fortunately, there's another way seniors can get help paying for food each month. Below, we'll look at what it is, who qualifies, and how you can sign up.

New: Card with huge $300 bonus hits market

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program gives free food to seniors each month

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) is a food assistance program operated by the Food and Nutrition Service, a subset of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). It partners with farmers throughout the country to supply the program with a variety of nutritious foods, including:

Canned fruits

Canned vegetables

Milk

Cheese

Whole grain products

Meats

The federal government ships these items to state agencies, which package the food into boxes and ship it to distribution sites. Every month, participants receive a food box, along with information sheets detailing strategies for getting the most out of the included items.

The contents of the boxes vary from month to month, and participants aren't able to choose what they want in each box. The program also isn't able to accommodate dietary restrictions.

Though it's not intended to provide a nutritious diet all on its own, it can be a great supplement to groceries you purchase on your own or food you receive through other programs.

Who's eligible for CSFP benefits?

You may qualify for CSFP benefits if you're 60 or older and your income is less than 130% of the federal poverty income guideline for your state and household size.

Individual states may add their own requirements. Some may ask that a doctor or local agency attests that you are at nutritional risk. Others may require that you live within the program's service area at the time you apply for benefits. However, no state may require you to have lived in an area for a certain amount of time before signing up.

Benefits aren't currently available in all areas within each state. You can reach out to your state distributing agency to learn if CSFP is an option near you.

It's also worth noting that claiming SNAP benefits doesn't make you ineligible for CSFP benefits. However, people claiming benefits from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (commonly known as WIC) cannot also claim CSFP benefits.

How to apply for CSFP benefits

Qualifying seniors can apply for CSFP benefits by contacting their state distributing agency and filling out the necessary paperwork.

Once your application is approved, you can begin claiming your monthly boxes at a designated claiming site. Homebound seniors who aren't able to pick up their box on their own can designate proxies to pick up their boxes for them. These proxies must be prepared to show proof of identification.

In some areas where there's high demand, you may not be able to receive benefits right away. The USDA determines how many boxes each state can deliver, and this isn't always enough for all participants. If this happens, the state places new applicants on a waiting list. If an active participant doesn't pick up their box, the state will notify the next person on the waiting list and they can claim that box instead. As space opens up in the program, people who were on the waiting list will receive regular monthly benefits.

CSFP benefits may not be an option for everyone, depending on personal finances and other eligibility. And it probably won't provide all the food you need each month. But if you're emptying your bank account to pay for food on your own, it's worth investigating whether you qualify. The sooner you do so, the sooner you can begin receiving the extra support you need.

The Ascent’s best credit cards

We’ve vetted the most popular offers to land on the select picks that are worthy of a spot in your wallet. These best-in-class picks pack in rich perks, such as big sign-up bonuses, long 0% intro APR offers, and robust rewards. Get started today with The Ascent’s best credit cards.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.