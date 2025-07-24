SNAP Benefits 2025: Monthly Maximums Are Increasing — Here’s by How Much

It’s always a good time to reset your budget, but how you do so will also depend on any adjustments to your income or your expenses. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service adjusts the maximum allotments, deductions and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each federal fiscal year.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) makes these adjustments based on the cost of living (COLA adjustments), which is the money needed to support a basic standard of living. For those applying for SNAP or with SNAP eligibility, here are a few key takeaways for 2025:

For fiscal year 2025, the FNS increased maximum allotments and shelter caps for most U.S. states and territories. The COLA allotments went into effect on Oct. 1, 2024.

The maximum allotments will increase for the 48 states and Washington D.C., Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The maximum allotment for a family of four in the 48 states and D.C., will be $975, but the maximum allotment for a family of four in Hawaii will decrease to $1,723.

Maximum allotments for a family of four will range from $1,258 to $1,953 in Alaska.

The maximum allotment for a family of four will be $1,437 in Guam and $1,254 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. will remain the same at $23. The minimum monthly payment in Alaska ranges from $30 to $47, while in Hawaii it is $41.

Keep reading for a closer look at what your benefits could look like.

Snap Benefit Maximums

Though receiving benefits is often based on your net income which means gross income minus allowable deductions, the amount of SNAP household benefits can vary by location and family size. Here are the maximum allotments for SNAP in the 48 contiguous states and D.C. (Oct. 2024 to Sep. 2025), according to the USDA website:

Household size 1: $292

$292 Household size 2: $536

$536 Household size 3: $768

$768 Household size 4: $975

$975 Household size 5: $1,158

$1,158 Household size 6: $1,390

$1,390 Household size 7: $1,536

$1,536 Household size 8: $1,756

$1,756 Each additional person: $220

Benefits are typically higher for households in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For a family of four, the maximum benefits in Alaska could be just under $2,000. Income limits seem to vary as much as bank accounts, so your total non-excluded income and household total non-excluded income will come into play.

Monthly income eligibility standards changed for the 48 states and D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Here is the maximum gross monthly income cap, which is at 130% of the federal poverty level, for the 48 contiguous U.S. states plus D.C.:

Household size 1: $1,580

$1,580 Household size 2: $2,137

$2,137 Household size 3: $2,694

$2,694 Household size 4: $3,250

$3,250 Household size 5: $3.807

$3.807 Household size 6: $4,364

$4,364 Household size 7: $4,921

$4,921 Household size 8: $5,478

$5,478 Each additional person: $557

Final Take To GO: SNAP Decisions

Though recipients no longer refer to SNAP benefits as food stamps, the monthly financial assistance this program provides is crucial to many families living paycheck to paycheck.

You can purchase certain foods through an electronic benefits transfer or EBT card, which works like a debit card to buy groceries at approved establishments. So, knowing just how much your monthly allotment will increase is imperative to sticking to your budget.

It’s also good to know that the maximum amounts for SNAP change each year at the beginning of the fiscal year which started Oct. 1, 2024, which is when 2025’s increase went into effect. So, the next potential change will be announced in Sept. 2025.

