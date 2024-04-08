SNAP Adjusts Solar System Feature in Response to User Concerns

Snap Inc. SNAP has made a significant alteration to its Solar System feature following feedback and concerns regarding user experience. Originally designed to visually represent the closeness of friendships within the app through a celestial metaphor, the feature ranked friends as planets based on interaction levels.



However, in response to reports suggesting potential negative impacts on teen anxiety, Snapchat decided to disable the Solar System feature by default, making it accessible only to those who opt in.



The Solar System feature, available exclusively to Snapchat Plus subscribers, offered a unique perspective on users' social circles. Planets like Mercury and Venus represented closer friendships, while Uranus indicated more distant connections. Despite its innovative approach, the feature faced criticism for potentially causing negative emotions among users who discovered that they weren't as close to someone as they thought. This criticism reflects broader concerns regarding digital well-being and the impact of social media on mental health, especially among younger users.



Snapchat's decision to make the Solar System feature opt-in rather than removing it entirely demonstrates a nuanced response to user feedback while preserving the feature for those who enjoy it. The company acknowledged that while the feature was popular among many users, it was essential to avoid exacerbating negative feelings associated with social rankings.

Snap Adds User Safety Features Amid Rising Parental Concerns

Snapchat's response showcases a commitment to balancing innovation with user well-being, recognizing the complexity of online friendships and the diverse preferences within its user base.



The adjustment to the Solar System feature aligns with Snap's broader strategy to foster a positive and inclusive environment, balancing innovation with sensitivity to user feedback and societal impact.



This move underscores the challenges social media platforms encounter in designing features that engage users while safeguarding their mental and emotional well-being. Snapchat's ongoing efforts to refine its platform, including past modifications to features like Streaks and the introduction of options to pause or restore them, demonstrate an evolving approach to these challenges.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 35% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 20.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In January, Snap introduced restrictions on the AI chatbot, along with improved visibility into teens' safety and privacy settings, which is expected to have been a positive move toward ensuring a safer environment for younger users.



Parents can now view their teen’s privacy and safety settings directly on Snapchat. This grants visibility into who teens are sharing their stories with, either their entire friends list or a smaller circle of close friends and family. Parents will also be informed of their teenagers’ contact settings, dictating who can reach out to them on Snapchat. Contact settings limit messaging to existing friends or friends plus phone contacts.



There is increased scrutiny and regulatory pressure on social media platforms, including Meta Platforms META, regarding the protection of young users. Meta Platforms has announced that teen Instagram and Facebook accounts will automatically be restricted from seeing harmful content, such as posts about self-harm, graphic violence and eating disorders.



Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google is also set to introduce additional features for its Google Maps application, which will allow users to delete place-related activity on Android, with location controls like Location History and Timeline status available.



Snap is facing stiff competition from Pinterest PINS as the latter is witnessing greater engagement on the platform from its existing user base. The company’s focus on improving operational rigor and incorporation of sophisticated AI models to enhance relevancy and personalization is likely to bring long-term benefits. The company is also emphasizing building new ad tools and formats to help grow the scope of monetization on the platform.

