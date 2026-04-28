Snail (SNAL) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Snail (NasdaqCM:SNAL) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $2.80 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 478.61% from the latest reported closing price of $0.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snail. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAL is 0.01%, an increase of 49.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.75% to 621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Connective Capital Management holds 155K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAL by 44.48% over the last quarter.

Magnus Financial Group holds 111K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 61K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAL by 57.30% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 53K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 43.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAL by 46.65% over the last quarter.

Evergreen Capital Management holds 43K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.