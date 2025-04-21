Snail, Inc. and Mega Matrix Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership for Global Short Drama Development and Distribution

Snail, Inc. and Mega Matrix Inc. announce a partnership to develop and distribute short dramas globally.

Snail, Inc. announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Interactive Films LLC, and Mega Matrix Inc. through a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at developing, producing, and globally distributing short dramas. This collaboration combines Snail's expertise in artificial intelligence and immersive storytelling with MPU's production capabilities, targeting the growing demand for short-form content, particularly in North America. The partners plan to co-develop at least 10 short dramas over the next year and leverage each company's distribution channels to reach audiences worldwide. Both executives expressed optimism about the potential of this partnership to enhance their portfolios and presence in the entertainment industry.

Potential Positives

Snail, Inc.'s subsidiary, Interactive Films LLC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mega Matrix Inc. to co-develop and distribute short dramas, indicating a strategic partnership that can enhance both companies' market presence.

The collaboration aims to produce at least 10 short dramas over the next 12 months, allowing Snail Games to rapidly diversify its content portfolio in a growing market estimated to reach $25.68 billion by 2032.

By leveraging both companies' strengths in artificial intelligence and immersive storytelling, the partnership aims to create innovative content, potentially enhancing audience engagement and satisfaction.

This collaboration will utilize established international distribution channels, which may accelerate audience reach across key markets like North America and Southeast Asia, enhancing brand visibility for Snail Games.

Potential Negatives

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mega Matrix Inc. is not fully binding, allowing for termination with only 60 days' written notice, which raises concerns about the commitment level and stability of this partnership.

The company may face challenges in executing the ambitious goal of producing at least 10 short dramas within the next 12 months as outlined in the agreement, which could impact their reputation if not met.

Forward-looking statements indicate uncertainties and potential risks associated with the collaboration, which could affect investor confidence if challenges arise in execution or market reception.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Snail Games and Mega Matrix Inc.?

Snail Games' subsidiary, Interactive Films, signed an MOU with Mega Matrix Inc. for developing and distributing short dramas.

How many short dramas will be co-developed?

Interactive Films and MPU have committed to co-developing at least 10 short dramas over the next 12 months.

What market opportunity does this collaboration target?

The global mini program short drama market is expected to grow at a 20.81% CAGR, reaching $25.68 billion by 2032.

How will the short dramas be distributed?

The short dramas will be distributed globally through the platforms of both Snail Games and Mega Matrix Inc.

What are the strengths of Snail Games in this collaboration?

Snail Games leverages expertise in artificial intelligence and immersive storytelling to enhance short drama production quality.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CULVER CITY, Calif., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”),



a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Interactive Films LLC (“Interactive Films”), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU). Under this MOU, both parties will leverage their respective strengths to establish a comprehensive collaboration framework for the joint development, production, and global distribution of short dramas, further enhancing their presence in the entertainment industry.





Mr. Hai Shi, Chairman and Co-CEO of Snail Games, commented, “Today’s announcement represents a strategic step forward in advancing Interactive Films’ short-drama business line and expanding our growing portfolio of original short dramas alongside MPU. According to WiseGuyReports



1



, the global mini program short drama market is expected to grow at a strong 20.81% CAGR to $25.68 billion by 2032. North America particularly is a key market for short-form content driven by the rapid adoption of streaming services and the growing presence of major industry players. This accelerated momentum and rising global appetite for short dramas presents a compelling opportunity for us to further diversify our content portfolio, deepen production capabilities, and capitalize on our unique strengths in artificial intelligence and immersive storytelling. With a shared vision, both parties look forward to leveraging its respective platforms and proprietary apps to deliver a slate of innovative short films to audiences worldwide.”





Mr. Yucheng Hu, CEO of MPU, also commented, “This partnership marks an important step for MPU as we expand our content portfolio and strengthen our presence in the global short-drama industry. Short dramas are seeing increasing popularity, with audience demand for binge-worthy, serialized content on the rise. With Snail Games’ expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and immersive storytelling, combined with MPU’s established production and distribution capabilities, we believe this collaboration has the potential to deliver compelling content that resonates with global audiences.”





Under the MOU, Interactive Films and MPU will collaborate on the creative direction and script development of short dramas, jointly overseeing production progress and budgeting. The content will be distributed globally through both companies’ platforms. Leveraging its experienced in-house team and extensive expertise in short-drama production, MPU will oversee outsourced production and post-production of the short drama to ensure high-quality content. Additionally, Snail Games’ expertise in AI and interactive technologies, honed through game development, may be integrated into personalized recommendations and interactive storytelling, delivering a next-generation immersive viewing experience for audiences.





Over the next 12 months (unless the MOU is earlier terminated upon 60 days’ written notice to the other party), Interactive Films and MPU have committed to co-developing at least 10 short dramas. By utilizing their well-established international distribution channels in gaming and micro-drama markets, the Company believes these productions will quickly reach audiences across North America, Southeast Asia, and other global regions, further amplifying both companies’ influence in the global entertainment sector.





This strategic partnership marks a further expansion of Snail Games’ short drama business and represents a significant milestone in MPU’s expansion within the entertainment industry. Through this collaboration, both companies can combine their strengths in content creation and technology, while leveraging MPU’s global distribution network to accelerate the global rollout of the short dramas. This collaboration is expected to accelerate Interactive Films’ business and short film portfolios while providing audiences with a diverse selection of high-quality short dramas.







1



https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/mini-program-short-drama-market







About Mega Matrix Inc.







Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through its subsidiary, Yuder Pte, Ltd. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Island corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact



info@megamatrix.io



or visit:



http://www.megamatrix.io



.







About Snail Games







Snail Games (Nasdaq: SNAL), is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:



https://snail.com/









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the respective strengths of Snail and MPU to establish a comprehensive collaboration framework for the joint development, production, and global distribution of short dramas; however, the MOU is not fully binding on either party and may be terminated upon 60 days’ written notice to the other party. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contacts:











Investors:





John Yi and Steven Shinmachi





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







SNAL@gateway-grp.com











Press:











press@snailgamesusa.com









