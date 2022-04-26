SNACKCLUB Raises $9 Million to Create Gaming DAO

The emergence of blockchain gaming has disrupted the traditional gaming industry over the last couple of years. Powered by innovative concepts such as play-to-earn (P2E) games, GameFi, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), the blockchain gaming industry has unlocked numerous opportunities for gamers and gaming organizations.

To that extent, several well-known gaming organizations are gradually foraying into the blockchain gaming scene. LOUD, a famous name in Brazilian eSports, recently marked its entry into blockchain gaming through its newly launched sister company SNACKCLUB.

Funding Secured

SNACKCLUB has secured $9 million in seed funding to accelerate the development and launch of the SNACKCLUB DAO. Led by Mechanism Capital, the seed round was joined by Animoca, Ascensive Assets, Formless Capital, Jump Crypto, Mechanism, OP Crypto, and Shima Capital.

As a DAO, SNACKCLUB is committed to revamping ownership for gaming assets and will serve as a Web3 startup and investor hub, helping players (gamers) in developing and underdeveloped countries participate in a new era of gaming while unlocking multiple revenue streams.

Through new technologies, events, and content, SNACKCLUB aims to bring unique experiences that reward participants who drive the platform's brand and voice. Moreover, SNACKCLUB will invest in projects that will focus on building a healthy and engaged community in addition to being fun and innovative.

Jean Ortega, the co-founder of LOUD and Managing Partner of SNACKCLUB, notes, "LOUD has always been a community-first organization. SNACKCLUB will elevate that commitment by investing in the technology, platform, and publishing partners that will bring the potential of blockchain gaming to our community. We have a long way to go, but these investments will change the how and why behind a gamer's decision to play."

Leveraging Loud's Audience

Founded in 2019, LOUD is one of the largest eSports organizations in Brazil. LOUD gained mainstream status after it became the first eSports organization to hit 1 billion YouTube views. Since its launch, LOUD's mobile eSports team has had a promising run, finishing as the runner-up in the 2019 Free Fire Pro League and emerging as the 2020 Free Fire America Cup winner.

By leveraging LOUD's existing audience of over 300 million fans across popular social media platforms, SNACKCLUB will source, educate, and build its community of active gamers from an existing base. Besides featuring content reflective of LOUD's gaming lifestyle brand, SNACKCLUB will introduce the community to new games, currencies, and developers.

Mechanism partner Marc Weinstein stresses, "As LOUD's sister company, SNACKCLUB is launching with access to an immediate and passionate community who are anxious to explore the future of gaming. We're thrilled to support SNACKCLUB's efforts to realize that future by providing an ecosystem that promotes ownership, fairness, and transparency, especially for a region where even a little income could go a long way."

