SMR Targets 72 Modules With ENTRA1: Is Deployment on Track for 2030?

NuScale Power SMR is planning a large nuclear deployment with its partner ENTRA1 Energy. This plan could reach up to 6 gigawatts (GW) of power capacity, equal to about 72 NuScale Power Modules, spread across multiple sites in the United States. This is one of the largest potential small modular reactor deployment plans in the history of the United States. The first plant under this program will use around 12 NuScale Power modules and is expected to deliver power as early as 2030.

Rising power demand for data centers, AI workloads, advanced manufacturing and critical infrastructure is driving the need for reliable, always-on power. These users need a lot of power every hour of the day. This is where NuScale Power believes that its small modular reactors can support this type of demand, as they can provide a steady power supply for its customers.

NuScale Power is also working on cost control as it prepares to scale. NuScale Power recently announced a collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to study AI-guided nuclear fuel management for a 12-module plant. The goal is to explore whether fuel can be shared and optimized across multiple reactors at one site to reduce fuel costs, which should help NuScale Power to reduce operating costs ahead of larger deployments.

However, execution risks remain. The 6GW plan with ENTRA1 is at an early stage, and binding power purchase agreements (PPAs) are not yet signed. Without any binding PPAs, the 6GW plan does not turn into firm revenues for Nuscale Power. For now, the 2030 timeline depends on coordinated progress across engineering, licensing, supply chain planning and customer decisions, where delays in any of these steps could push the timeline further out.

NuScale Power Faces Stiff Competition

Despite NuScale Power’s advancements in small modular reactor technology, the company faces stiff competition in the nuclear energy industry from companies like Oklo (OKLO and Constellation Energy CEG.

In January 2026, Oklo and Meta signed an agreement to support building a 1.2 GW nuclear power campus in Ohio, mainly to supply clean electricity for Meta’s data centers. Early site work starts in 2026, and the first phase could produce power by 2030. This shows how the buildouts for large-scale AI data centers are fueling the demand for clean energy.

In January 2026, Constellation Energy completed its acquisition of Calpine Corporation from Energy Capital Partners. The acquisition will enable Constellation Energy to provide reliable and cleaner electricity as U.S. power demand rises, fueled by the rapid growth in AI data centers.

NuScale Power’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of NuScale Power have plunged 65.1% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Electronics - Power Generation industry’s decline of 57.4%.

NuScale Power 6 Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of trailing 12-month Price/Book, NuScale Power shares are trading at 9.23X, lower than the industry’s average of 9.45X.

NuScale Power TTM 12M P/B Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 is pegged at a loss of 62 cents per share. The current estimate has narrowed from a loss of 67 cents per share projected 60 days ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NuScale Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oklo Inc. (OKLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.