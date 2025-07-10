Stocks
SMR

$SMR stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 10, 2025 — 03:15 pm EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SMR stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $231,497,700 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SMR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SMR stock page):

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 113,110 shares for an estimated $2,932,240.
  • JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 150,196 shares for an estimated $2,686,150.
  • JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,124 shares for an estimated $1,092,288.
  • JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 38,049 shares for an estimated $582,289.
  • CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,554 shares for an estimated $407,191.
  • CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
  • CLSA issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMR forecast page.

$SMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $35.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $46.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Jon Windham from UBS set a target price of $34.0 on 05/29/2025
  • George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $35.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Max Hopkins from CLSA set a target price of $41.0 on 05/27/2025
  • Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $24.0 on 05/20/2025
  • Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $20.0 on 04/11/2025

You can track data on $SMR on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.