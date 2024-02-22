SMP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $36.88, changing hands as low as $33.99 per share. Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 12.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SMP's low point in its 52 week range is $30.1466 per share, with $41.705 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.01.
