SMP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.46, changing hands as low as $45.76 per share. Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMP's low point in its 52 week range is $39.09 per share, with $55.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.38.

