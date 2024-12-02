Smiths Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Smiths Group plc (GB:SMIN) has released an update.

Smiths Group plc has repurchased 30,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities, at an average price of around 1,769 GBp per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, a move that often signifies a strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. This buyback reflects Smiths Group’s confidence in its financial health and long-term growth prospects, which could be of interest to investors looking for stable returns.

