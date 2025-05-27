Markets

Smith+Nephew Gets Contract To Provide Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems To DoD

May 27, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) has been selected to provide its Renasys Touch Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Systems under a single award, 10-year contract for up to $75 million by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

The Renasys Touch NPWT System demonstrated clinical efficacy, and operational fitness including portability, an intuitive interface, and the ability to provide a range of therapy modes, set points and cycle times that allow individualized patient care.

"Future conflicts will be more difficult and complex. This implies medical devices and treatments will need to be simplified and more intuitive to be used farther forward by a wide range of providers. RENASYS TOUCH NPWT will provide that simplified negative pressure wound therapy solution to the military care continuum for war fighters who need it most," said Dennis Lyons, SO-ATP and Sr. Director Military & Federal Health for Smith+Nephew.

