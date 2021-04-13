Smith+Nephew: Randomized Clinical Trial Shows Benefit Of LEAF Patient Monitoring System

(RTTNews) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) said its wireless, wearable LEAF Patient Monitoring System has monitored more than 60,000 patients with over 7 million hours of use. A randomized clinical trial conducted using the LEAF System showed that hospital acquired pressure injury odds were reduced by 73%.

First deployed in healthcare facilities in 2014, the LEAF System was the first FDA-cleared device to monitor patient orientation and activity in bed-bound, chair-bound, and ambulatory patients. The LEAF System helps measure turn frequency, turn angle and tissue recovery time to improve patient repositioning.

