Markets

Smith+Nephew: Randomized Clinical Trial Shows Benefit Of LEAF Patient Monitoring System

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Smith+Nephew (SN.L, SNN) said its wireless, wearable LEAF Patient Monitoring System has monitored more than 60,000 patients with over 7 million hours of use. A randomized clinical trial conducted using the LEAF System showed that hospital acquired pressure injury odds were reduced by 73%.

First deployed in healthcare facilities in 2014, the LEAF System was the first FDA-cleared device to monitor patient orientation and activity in bed-bound, chair-bound, and ambulatory patients. The LEAF System helps measure turn frequency, turn angle and tissue recovery time to improve patient repositioning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular