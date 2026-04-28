Smithfield Foods Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $246 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Smithfield Foods reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.800 billion from $3.771 billion last year.

Smithfield Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.800 Bln vs. $3.771 Bln last year.

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