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Smithfield Foods Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

April 28, 2026 — 04:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $246 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Smithfield Foods reported adjusted earnings of $251 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $3.800 billion from $3.771 billion last year.

Smithfield Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $246 Mln. vs. $224 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.800 Bln vs. $3.771 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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