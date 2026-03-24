Smithfield Foods Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $327 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $204 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Smithfield Foods reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $4.227 billion from $3.951 billion last year.

Smithfield Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $327 Mln. vs. $204 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $4.227 Bln vs. $3.951 Bln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share on April 21 to the shareholders of record as of April 7. “We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal year 2026 will be $0.3125 per share, resulting in an annual dividend rate in fiscal year 2026 of $1.25 per share,” the company said.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Smithfield Foods anticipates sales to be up in low-single-digits from last year. For fiscal 2025, the food company has reported sales of $15.5 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted operating profit of $1.325 billion to $1.475 billion, compared with an adjusted operating profit of $1.336 billion in fiscal 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the food company expects capital expenditure of $350 million to $450 million.

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