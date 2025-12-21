Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands (NasdaqGS:SWBI) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.79% from the latest reported closing price of $10.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWBI is 0.03%, an increase of 27.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 27,860K shares. The put/call ratio of SWBI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,310K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,342K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,203K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,076K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 45.23% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,046K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 25.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 40.37% over the last quarter.

