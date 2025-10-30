Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) Price Target Increased by 15.17% to 19.51

The average one-year price target for Smith & Nephew (OTCPK:SNNUF) has been revised to $19.51 / share. This is an increase of 15.17% from the prior estimate of $16.94 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.12 to a high of $28.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.50% from the latest reported closing price of $12.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Nephew. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNNUF is 0.30%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 157,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 15,178K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,690K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,408K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 11,735K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,722K shares , representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 7.22% over the last quarter.

PRPPX - International Fund I R-3 holds 10,271K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,413K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 9.13% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 9,945K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,517K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 62.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.