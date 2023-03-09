Smith & Nephew (SNN) Simplifies ACL Surgery With New Offers

Smith & Nephew SNN recently launched the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction Technique, which consists of the new QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System, X-WING Graft Preparation System and a wide range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices.

The combination of these technologies provides an advanced procedural solution, expanding Smith & Nephew's ability to address surgeon graft preference.

The latest addition within SNN’s Sports Medicine portfolio will enable the company to capitalize on the increasing use of the quad tendon graft, including graft visualization and harvest optimization.

About the QUADTRAC system

The QUADTRAC System is the first integrated guide system for minimally invasive quadriceps graft harvesting. This simple and efficient solution provides direct tendon visualization while enabling a controlled and reproducible technique to harvest.

Significance

The quadriceps tendon has been gaining popularity as a graft option for ACL reconstruction due to the advantages it offers. Per Smith & Nephew’s reference, the number of U.S. ACL procedures is estimated to surpass 350,000 cases in 2023 and continue at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For patients undergoing ACL reconstruction, Quad tendon is considered to be the best option. The representative at the Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics suggests that the guided cutting and tendon visualization, which the QUADTRAC System offers during the procedure, makes harvesting much easier.

It aids surgeons to harvest with and without a bone plug allowing a diverse use of the system when using quad grafts in the procedure.

Update on ULTRABUTTON

Smith & Nephew also released three new ULTRABUTTON products, expanding the range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices. Building on a 25-year legacy within the cortical suspensory fixation segment, the company presently offers specialized solutions that address all grafts with all adjustable, all secure ACL fixation.

The new ULTRABUTTON QUAD, BB and TIB devices support quick graft preparation and minimal steps and can potentially improve efficiency in the operating room.

The QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System and the ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices that enable the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction technique, are commercially available in the United States and in selected countries.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market was worth US$ 5.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.63 % by 2029. The rise in injuries and occurrences caused by sports and the launch and addition of novel techniques and equipment are the key influences affecting the ACL reconstruction market positively.

Recent Developments

Smith & Nephew recently unveiled “Precision in Motion,” a franchise-level value proposition spanning its Robotics, Knee, and Hip portfolios within the Orthopaedics business. It emphasizes the company’s promise to deliver an uncompromising commitment to freedom of movement by focusing on three key elements, personalizing surgery, advancing efficiency, and optimizing performance.

In January 2023, Smith & Nephew announced that its LEAF Patient Monitoring System has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and the business models of healthcare organizations.

Price Performance

In the last six months, SNN has mostly outperformed its market. Shares of the company have gained 9.5% against the industry’s fall of 4.4%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Smith & Nephew currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, TerrAscend Corp. TRSSF and Akerna Corp. KERN. Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 40.6% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.87 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.02 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.

Estimates for TerrAscend in 2023 have remained constant at a loss of 14 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 65.5% in the past year.

TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.

Akerna’s stock has declined 92.4% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.

Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akerna Corp. (KERN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.