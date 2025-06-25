Is Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SNN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13.95, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.92. Over the last 12 months, SNN's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.17 and as low as 11.60, with a median of 13.82.

We also note that SNN holds a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SNN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.86. Within the past year, SNN's PEG has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 1.12.

Investors should also recognize that SNN has a P/B ratio of 2.43. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.14. Over the past 12 months, SNN's P/B has been as high as 2.66 and as low as 1.98, with a median of 2.36.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Smith & Nephew SNATS is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SNN sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.